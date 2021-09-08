$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $6.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $119.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

