$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will report sales of $1.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.83 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

TMHC stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 39,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,698. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,095,000 after acquiring an additional 780,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,002,000 after purchasing an additional 216,673 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,049,000 after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after purchasing an additional 254,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after buying an additional 794,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

