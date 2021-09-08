11,230 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of HE stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.24. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

