12,577 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 75,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.87.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

