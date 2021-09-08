$127.60 Million in Sales Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will announce $127.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.50 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $71.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $498.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $491.46 million to $506.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $688.76 million, with estimates ranging from $684.10 million to $699.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $120,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $887,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,515 shares of company stock worth $23,067,061 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 20.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at about $53,046,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $190.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $103.61 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.04.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

