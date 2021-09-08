136 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Bbva USA

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Generac by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,401,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $445.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $425.03 and its 200-day moving average is $362.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.44 and a twelve month high of $458.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.53.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.