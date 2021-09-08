$148.29 Million in Sales Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will report sales of $148.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.80 million. Cree reported sales of $216.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $671.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $641.80 million to $707.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $985.31 million, with estimates ranging from $918.10 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

CREE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.18. 2,316,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,718. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cree has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Cree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

