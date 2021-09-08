$15.53 Million in Sales Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce sales of $15.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.18 million. ViewRay posted sales of $10.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $68.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.08 million to $69.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $115.93 million, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $134.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 14.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,899 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at about $10,658,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,114 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,880 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,275. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $966.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.05.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

