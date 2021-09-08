15,327 Shares in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 70.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth about $174,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGLS. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

