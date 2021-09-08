$156.77 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will report sales of $156.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.90 million and the highest is $162.78 million. Switch reported sales of $128.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $599.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $596.20 million to $601.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $686.36 million, with estimates ranging from $607.00 million to $714.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

SWCH stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 86,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.96 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Switch’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,975.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,361,125.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 910,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,910,890 in the last three months. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after buying an additional 6,005,932 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,128,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Switch by 43,360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Switch by 169,985.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,735 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,458,000. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

