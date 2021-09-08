1inch (1INCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $508.09 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. 1inch has a market cap of $508.09 million and $476.45 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1inch has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1inch coin can now be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00006125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00058412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00150713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.70 or 0.00723432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00043206 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,362,122 coins. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

Buying and Selling 1inch

