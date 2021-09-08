1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.51 Million

Analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to announce sales of $18.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted sales of $20.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $75.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $75.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $74.20 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $75.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of FCCY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,088. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 138,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.