$2.38 EPS Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07. Ulta Beauty posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $15.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $15.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $17.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $356.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,456,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

