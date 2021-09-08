$2.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report $2.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.67 billion and the highest is $2.72 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $10.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $75.27. 20,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,644. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $77.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,396,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,931,000 after purchasing an additional 87,251 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Amphenol by 127.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $631,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.