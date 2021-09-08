$2.70 EPS Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings of $2.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $11.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $11.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $13.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.16.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $199.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.22. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

