$21.04 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report sales of $21.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.41 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $21.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $79.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.87 million to $81.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $91.97 million, with estimates ranging from $88.43 million to $96.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNNT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

PNNT stock remained flat at $$6.46 on Friday. 5,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,751. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $433.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth $114,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $859,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

