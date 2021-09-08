$21.56 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report $21.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.42 billion to $22.31 billion. FedEx posted sales of $19.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $90.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 billion to $90.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $94.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.29 billion to $96.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx has a 1-year low of $219.72 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

