26,457 Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Purchased by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,450,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,401,000. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,300,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,484,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,877. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $51.18 and a 52-week high of $81.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.07.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.