26,616 Shares in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISBC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISBC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

