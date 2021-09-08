$29.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report $29.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.28 billion. Facebook reported sales of $21.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $119.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.51 billion to $120.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $143.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.13 billion to $148.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook stock opened at $382.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.87. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $914,197,438. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

