$30.60 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report $30.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the lowest is $30.19 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $21.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $121.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.92 million to $122.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $138.80 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $139.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 77,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,683. The company has a market capitalization of $345.97 million, a P/E ratio of 136.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 25.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 33.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at $310,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

