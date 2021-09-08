3,656 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $72.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

