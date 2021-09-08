$4.96 EPS Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.77. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $5.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $24.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.68 to $25.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.22 to $22.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $156.93 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

