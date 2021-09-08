$40.90 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report sales of $40.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.10 million and the lowest is $40.60 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $42.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $169.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $170.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $158.10 million, with estimates ranging from $151.90 million to $161.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 10.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91,683.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 40,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The company has a market cap of $489.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

