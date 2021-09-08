$408.75 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report sales of $408.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $435.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $382.50 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $632.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

FBC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. 183,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $51.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

