420,649 Shares in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 420,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.49% of Tuesday Morning at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,141,000. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $467,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $994,745.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,720,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUEM opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.01.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

