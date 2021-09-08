$436.31 Million in Sales Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will post $436.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.00 million and the highest is $453.20 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $498.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.