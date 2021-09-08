$451.90 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report $451.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $455.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.00 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $200.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.93 million.

ALGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.92.

NASDAQ ALGT traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $193.29. 3,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,935. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $112.71 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.67.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.