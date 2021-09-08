$464.92 Million in Sales Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce $464.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $466.00 million and the lowest is $464.39 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $377.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $309.02. 21,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,441. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.55. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,730,912 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

