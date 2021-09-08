4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Down to $34.13

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.13, but opened at $32.56. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 62 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. On average, analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $254,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9,134.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 541,476 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

