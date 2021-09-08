$5.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will report earnings of $5.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.51. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 271.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $21.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.70 to $21.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $23.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.00 to $24.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Shares of AMP opened at $269.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.48. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $277.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

