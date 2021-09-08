$50.54 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post sales of $50.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.61 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $42.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $198.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.80 million to $198.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $219.32 million, with estimates ranging from $218.38 million to $220.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.14. 317,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,389. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

