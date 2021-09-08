$50.54 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to post $50.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.61 million and the lowest is $50.47 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $42.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $198.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.80 million to $198.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $219.32 million, with estimates ranging from $218.38 million to $220.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

FCPT stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 317,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,389. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

