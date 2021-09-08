$51.61 Million in Sales Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to report sales of $51.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.65 million and the highest is $53.56 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $50.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $234.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.61 million to $268.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $260.48 million, with estimates ranging from $244.19 million to $276.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBYI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,056 shares of company stock valued at $240,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 210,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,586,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,920,000 after purchasing an additional 47,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 104,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,392,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. 4,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,362. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $289.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

