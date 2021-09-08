$53.88 Million in Sales Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will post sales of $53.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.70 million and the lowest is $39.40 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $21.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $192.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.50 million to $216.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $294.90 million, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $314.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 119.11%. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.94 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $766,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,920 shares of company stock worth $1,120,092. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,984 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter worth $7,766,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 625.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 314,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 271,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 425,937 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 459,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

EB stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $17.14. 4,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,572. Eventbrite has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

