709 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of IEUR opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $60.11.

