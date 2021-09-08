$8.85 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to post $8.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $8.90 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $9.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Provident Financial.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million.

PROV traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,801. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $127.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Provident Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Provident Financial by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Provident Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.