$85.14 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce $85.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.00 million and the lowest is $83.27 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $46.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $302.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.87 million to $307.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $289.99 million, with estimates ranging from $269.57 million to $310.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

SB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

