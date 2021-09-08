9,153 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $319,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,035 shares of company stock valued at $4,707,997 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

