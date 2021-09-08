A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) versus Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Critical Contrast

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) and Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 4 5 6 0 2.13 Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 18.05% 27.74% 15.45% Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $39.74 billion 1.56 $2.85 billion $0.76 20.42 Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock $28.13 billion 0.59 $1.65 billion N/A N/A

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock.

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil. The Logisticsco and Services segment comprises freight forwarding, supply chain management, inland haulage, and other logistics services. The Terminals and Towage segment focuses in the gateway terminal activities, towage, and related marine activities. The Manufacturing and Others segment involves inthe production of reefer and dry containers, providing off-shore supply service, and trading and other businesses. The company was founded by Arnold Peter Møller and Peter Mærsk Møller on April 16, 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Surgutneftegas PJSC engages in the research and design, exploration, drilling and production units, oil refining, gas processing, and marketing subsidiaries. The firm is involved in activities, which include exploration and production of oil and gas provinces, such as Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora; oil refining; and gas production and transportation. It also focuses on wholesaling, retailing and storage of petroleum products and render a set of supplementary services at the gas stations. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Surgut, Russia.

