Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €28.00 by Warburg Research

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.90 ($22.24) target price on Aareal Bank in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aareal Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.98 ($25.86).

Aareal Bank stock opened at €22.30 ($26.24) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.79. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 1-year high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

