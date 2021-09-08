Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.22 EPS

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Absci stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Absci has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $31.53.
Several research firms have weighed in on ABSI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.
About Absci
Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.
See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.