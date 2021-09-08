Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.22 EPS

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ABSI opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Absci has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $31.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Absci has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Absci news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600 in the last quarter.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

