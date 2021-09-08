Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Acadia Healthcare worth $14,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after buying an additional 2,097,022 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after buying an additional 1,310,191 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,051,000 after buying an additional 868,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after purchasing an additional 450,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,949,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Shares of ACHC opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.