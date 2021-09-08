AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at $428,000. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 12.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHCO. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

Shares of AHCO opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

