Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives Buy Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their buy rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADAP. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.17. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $10.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,696,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 229,402 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,597 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 170,603 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 623,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

