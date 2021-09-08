Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)’s share price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 5,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 7,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advanced Info Service Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 4.15%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

