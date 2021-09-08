Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,973 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $607,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $40.55.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

