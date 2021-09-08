Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 916 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.98. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

In other news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,891 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

