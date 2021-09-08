Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,156 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,154,000 after buying an additional 2,023,607 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,608.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 691,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,164,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,125,000 after purchasing an additional 675,504 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 915,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after purchasing an additional 507,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after purchasing an additional 458,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $11,856,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 376,857 shares of company stock valued at $26,053,020 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.